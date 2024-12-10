Centiva Capital LP Has $347,000 Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 0.9 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $971.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

