Centiva Capital LP Has $371,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,939,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,185,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after buying an additional 297,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 933,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after buying an additional 176,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 88,026 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

