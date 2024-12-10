Centiva Capital LP Has $372,000 Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,646,000 after buying an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PRA Group by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. PRA Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $281.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

