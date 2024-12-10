Centiva Capital LP Has $376,000 Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Jamf were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,470,000. 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after buying an additional 306,558 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Jamf by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 89,901 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Jamf by 2,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 982,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Jamf Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.36. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Insider Activity

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,973.28. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

