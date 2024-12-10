Centiva Capital LP Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,014 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,959,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 82,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 88,164 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 135.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,723,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 674,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Citigroup cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.