Centiva Capital LP Increases Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 748.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 7.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 53.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -266.50 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.