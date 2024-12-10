Centiva Capital LP Invests $363,000 in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 489,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $743,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $6,488,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

