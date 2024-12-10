Centiva Capital LP Invests $367,000 in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 115.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,028.02. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,716 shares of company stock valued at $188,810 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

