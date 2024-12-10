Centiva Capital LP Invests $382,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 76.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 47,635 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,306.56. The trade was a 32.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSGE
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE:MSGE opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Square Garden Entertainment
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.