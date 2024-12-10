Centiva Capital LP Invests $407,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,968. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

