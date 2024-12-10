Centiva Capital LP Invests $416,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.6 %

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

