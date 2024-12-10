Centiva Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.3 %

LSTR stock opened at $185.49 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.39 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

