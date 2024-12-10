Centiva Capital LP Makes New $373,000 Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 207,023 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

About Despegar.com

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.