Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,113,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 895,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 615,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 458,387 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 853,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 410,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

