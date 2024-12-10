Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

