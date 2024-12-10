Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,103,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after acquiring an additional 178,294 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 135,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,032,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,236,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

