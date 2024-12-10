Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 12,025 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $15,455,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,009 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CPF opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

