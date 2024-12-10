Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 13,908 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Monro by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $824.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Monro had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $301.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

