Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,518 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 52.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

MNDY stock opened at $290.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.37. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.78, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

