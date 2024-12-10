Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,073 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 107.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.5% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $102.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

