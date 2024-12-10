Centiva Capital LP Sells 4,214 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,952 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WSM opened at $190.16 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

