Centiva Capital LP Sells 5,868 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 388,433 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

