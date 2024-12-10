Centiva Capital LP Sells 96,847 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,847 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.75% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($16.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

