Centiva Capital LP Takes $352,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Palomar Stock Down 2.8 %

PLMR opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.36. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $112.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $392,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,455.04. This represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $668,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,052,650.12. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

