Centiva Capital LP Takes $380,000 Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Personalis by 42.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 438.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Price Performance

PSNL stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.31). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

