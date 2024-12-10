Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 61,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,961,112.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,762.32. The trade was a 56.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,738 shares of company stock worth $4,572,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.