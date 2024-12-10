Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 3,262.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIST opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIST. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

