Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at $40,242,076. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,350. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

