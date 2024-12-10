Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 46.48% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $796,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 67.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

