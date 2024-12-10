Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.12% of Clearwater Analytics worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,885.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $121,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $199,729.82. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,219. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

