Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,173.32. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $121,912.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,729.82. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,885.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

