Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $99.68. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

