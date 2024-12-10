David Baszucki Sells 333,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $19,103,371.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,896.45. This trade represents a 72.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $332,237.80.
- On Monday, November 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86.
- On Friday, October 25th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $7,593,302.96.
Roblox Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $59.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Roblox by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,915 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
