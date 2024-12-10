David Baszucki Sells 333,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $19,103,371.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,896.45. This trade represents a 72.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $332,237.80.

On Monday, November 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86.

On Friday, October 25th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20.

On Wednesday, September 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $7,593,302.96.

Roblox Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Roblox by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,915 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.