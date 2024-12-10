Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.18 and traded as high as $40.79. Davis Select Financial ETF shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 18,222 shares traded.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,608,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

