Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $12,997,173.60 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DELL opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 29,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

