eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in eBay by 7.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 49,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in eBay by 9.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $354,695,000 after acquiring an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,641 shares of company stock worth $3,370,974. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

