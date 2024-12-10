Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,354,000 after buying an additional 132,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,535,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

