ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of ESCO Technologies worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.