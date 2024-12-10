Evolve Technologies Holdings, Inc. Appoints John Kedzierski as New President and CEO

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. recently disclosed in an SEC filing dated December 6, 2024, that the Company’s Board of Directors has named John Kedzierski as the new President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 16, 2024. This announcement signifies the transition from Michael Ellenbogen, who had been serving as the Company’s Interim President and CEO since late October.

Kedzierski, aged 46, arrives at Evolv with a wealth of experience in leading technology and security businesses. His previous roles at Motorola Solutions, Inc., where he spent over two decades, included significant leadership positions such as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales and General Manager of Video Security and Access Control.

Under the terms of Kedzierski’s appointment, as outlined in an Offer Letter dated December 6, 2024, he is set to receive an annual base salary of $540,000 along with a target bonus opportunity equivalent to 100% of his annual base salary starting in fiscal year 2025. Additionally, he has been granted performance-based and time-based restricted stock units under the Company’s 2021 Incentive Award Plan.

Kedzierski’s official duties commence upon replacing Ellenbogen, who will continue contributing to Evolv as Chief Innovation Officer and Board member. In his capacity as President and CEO, Kedzierski will lead Evolv in advancing its strategic vision and bolstering growth prospects. The Company has expressed confidence in his ability to navigate and sustain Evolv’s progress in delivering enduring value to stakeholders.

Moreover, addressing logistical considerations, it was disclosed that in aid of Kedzierski’s travel between headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and his residence in Chicago, Illinois, a monthly travel stipend of $6,000 for the first year and $3,000 for the second year will be provided. Additionally, certain legal costs associated with negotiating his appointment will be covered by the Company.

The Company also affirmed that Kedzierski will be subject to the Company’s Severance and Change in Control Plan at Plan Tier 1 and shall be entitled to indemnification under the Company’s standard form indemnification agreement. Furthermore, a director’s and officer’s liability insurance policy will be maintained covering Kedzierski in his roles within the Company and its affiliates.

The announcements related to Kedzierski’s appointment were accompanied by a press release issued by the Company on December 9, 2024, further detailing these developments. The Company intends to swiftly move forward under Kedzierski’s leadership to leverage evolving market opportunities and drive sustainable growth.

