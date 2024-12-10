Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.50. Fidelity Ethereum Fund shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 2,367,096 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Ethereum Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,057,000.

