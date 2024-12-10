Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,713,000 after buying an additional 47,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

