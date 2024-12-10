Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.61 and traded as high as $87.91. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $84.02, with a volume of 5,886,703 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

