FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.61 and traded as high as $143.79. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund shares last traded at $142.83, with a volume of 23,525 shares.
FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $781,000.
FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.
