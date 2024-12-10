Fmr LLC Has $27.30 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 973,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,138,897 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $27,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,790,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,253,000 after buying an additional 115,813 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $40,422,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 543,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

AtriCure Trading Down 0.9 %

ATRC opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.40.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

