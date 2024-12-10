Fmr LLC Sells 10,165 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $168.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $177.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $7,279,747.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,040.80. This represents a 41.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $542,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,911.65. The trade was a 35.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

