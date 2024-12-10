Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 162.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.10. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foghorn Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, insider Carlos Costa sold 35,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $358,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

