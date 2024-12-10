Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.56 and traded as high as $58.29. Franklin Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 331,898 shares traded.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Bitcoin ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.