Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.56 and traded as high as $58.29. Franklin Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 331,898 shares traded.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

