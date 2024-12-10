Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.54 and traded as high as $20.96. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 57,773 shares traded.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,893,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,927,000 after buying an additional 133,913 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,180,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,411 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,545,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,434 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

