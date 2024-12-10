FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.75 and traded as high as $25.74. FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 133,615 shares traded.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $914.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFD. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

