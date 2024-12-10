FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.54 and traded as high as $43.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 9,374 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $775.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

